KLA Corp (KLAC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.48x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KLAC is 131.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of KLAC was 943.70K shares.

KLAC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) has jumped by 0.92% compared to previous close of $1128.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Does KLA (KLAC) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

KLAC’s Market Performance

KLA Corp (KLAC) has experienced a 7.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 35.00% rise in the past month, and a 23.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for KLAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.73% for KLAC’s stock, with a 42.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLAC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KLAC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for KLAC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1093 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLAC reach a price target of $900, previously predicting the price at $800. The rating they have provided for KLAC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 01st, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to KLAC, setting the target price at $920 in the report published on July 08th of the current year.

KLAC Trading at 20.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +30.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLAC rose by +7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,019.70. In addition, KLA Corp saw 47.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLAC starting from Khan Ahmad A., who sold 4,564 shares at the price of $900.00 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Khan Ahmad A. now owns 22,808 shares of KLA Corp, valued at $4,107,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.42% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for KLA Corp stands at 0.33%. The total capital return value is set at 0.42%. Equity return is now at value 100.78%, with 25.79% for asset returns.

Based on KLA Corp (KLAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.34 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, KLA Corp (KLAC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.