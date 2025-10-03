KBR Inc (KBR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) has dropped by -1.36% compared to previous close of $47.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In KBR To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options If you suffered losses in KBR between May 6, 2025 and June 19, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). [You may also click here for additional information] NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against KBR, Inc. (“KBR” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KBR) and reminds investors of the November 18, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Is It Worth Investing in KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) Right Now?

KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08x compared to its average ratio. KBR has 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KBR is 127.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KBR on October 03, 2025 was 1.37M shares.

KBR’s Market Performance

KBR’s stock has seen a 0.26% increase for the week, with a -5.80% drop in the past month and a -1.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for KBR Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.88% for KBR’s stock, with a -8.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KBR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for KBR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $55 based on the research report published on August 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KBR reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for KBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 02nd, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to KBR, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on May 27th of the current year.

KBR Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBR rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.52. In addition, KBR Inc saw -27.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBR starting from Bradie Stuart, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $52.81 back on Jun 18 ’25. After this action, Bradie Stuart now owns 802,361 shares of KBR Inc, valued at $1,056,246 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for KBR Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 27.41%, with 6.31% for asset returns.

Based on KBR Inc (KBR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $662.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KBR Inc (KBR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.