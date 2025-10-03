Kaspi.kz JSC ADR (KSPI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kaspi.kz JSC ADR (NASDAQ: KSPI) is above average at 7.01x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KSPI is 155.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. The average trading volume of KSPI on October 03, 2025 was 356.84K shares.

KSPI stock’s latest price update

Kaspi.kz JSC ADR (NASDAQ: KSPI)’s stock price has plunge by 1.00%relation to previous closing price of $79.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.92% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-13 that SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alipay+, Ant International’s global wallet gateway, and Kaspi.kz, the leading super app in Kazakhstan, have enabled international cross-border QR payment acceptance in Kazakhstan. Users of 12 Alipay+-enabled payment apps can scan-to-pay via Kaspi QR, which has the largest nationwide merchant coverage, from shopping, F&B and attractions, to convenience stores, medical services and even stores in smaller villages and towns. Kazakhstan becomes the first country in C.

KSPI’s Market Performance

KSPI’s stock has fallen by -4.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.32% and a quarterly drop of -3.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Kaspi.kz JSC ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.50% for KSPI stock, with a simple moving average of -11.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KSPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSPI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KSPI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for KSPI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $96 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KSPI reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for KSPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 04th, 2024.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to KSPI, setting the target price at $154 in the report published on February 27th of the previous year.

KSPI Trading at -9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSPI fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.52. In addition, Kaspi.kz JSC ADR saw -22.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KSPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.49% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaspi.kz JSC ADR stands at 0.35%. The total capital return value is set at 0.51%. Equity return is now at value 69.34%, with 12.66% for asset returns.

Based on Kaspi.kz JSC ADR (KSPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.27 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Kaspi.kz JSC ADR (KSPI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.