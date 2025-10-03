KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV)’s stock price has decreased by -2.49% compared to its previous closing price of $12.05. However, the company has seen a -2.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & SALISBURY, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALV) today announced the appointment of Bethany L. Sensenig to its Board of Directors, effective as of October 1, 2025. Ms. Sensenig was also appointed a member of the Audit Committee of the Board. In connection with Ms. Sensenig’s appointment to the Audit Committee, Nancy Stuart will transition off the Audit Committee but remains a member of the Board and continues to serve on the Nominating and C.

Is It Worth Investing in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KALV is also noteworthy at -0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KALV is 37.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.47% of that float. The average trading volume of KALV on October 03, 2025 was 1.31M shares.

KALV’s Market Performance

KALV’s stock has seen a -2.85% decrease for the week, with a -17.02% drop in the past month and a -1.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.48% for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.25% for KALV stock, with a simple moving average of -1.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KALV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KALV stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for KALV by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform”. The predicted price for KALV in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $19 based on the research report published on January 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KALV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for KALV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to KALV, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

KALV Trading at -12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KALV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -22.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KALV fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.54. In addition, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KALV starting from Palleiko Benjamin L, who sold 7,294 shares at the price of $15.84 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Palleiko Benjamin L now owns 395,189 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $115,537 using the latest closing price.

Sweeny Nicole, the Chief Commercial Officer of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 1,480 shares at $13.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25 ’25, which means that Sweeny Nicole is holding 32,291 shares at $19,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KALV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-142.21% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -142.42%. The total capital return value is set at -1.14%. Equity return is now at value -190.18%, with -97.71% for asset returns.

Based on KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -27.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -89.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$173.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 333.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.37.

Conclusion

In summary, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.