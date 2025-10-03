Kaltura Inc (KLTR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ: KLTR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.91% compared to its previous closing price of $1.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-26 that Kaltura offers a compelling value opportunity as a small-cap software stock rebounding fundamentally, with net retention rates above 100% and new enterprise deals. The company is cutting ~10% of its headcount, with a goal of doubling adjusted EBITDA in 2025, and doubling again in 2026. Despite macro headwinds and some near-term churn, Kaltura is showing improving revenue trends, margin expansion, and strong backlog growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ: KLTR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KLTR is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for KLTR is 80.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On October 03, 2025, KLTR’s average trading volume was 283.71K shares.

KLTR’s Market Performance

KLTR stock saw an increase of -5.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.67% and a quarterly increase of -24.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.46% for Kaltura Inc (KLTR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.63% for KLTR’s stock, with a -25.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLTR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KLTR by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for KLTR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLTR reach a price target of $1.75, previously predicting the price at $2.75. The rating they have provided for KLTR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 17th, 2023.

KLTR Trading at -6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLTR fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5895. In addition, Kaltura Inc saw 10.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLTR starting from Doherty John N., who sold 38,114 shares at the price of $1.49 back on Sep 03 ’25. After this action, Doherty John N. now owns 1,441,760 shares of Kaltura Inc, valued at $56,790 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaltura Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.18%. Equity return is now at value -94.40%, with -11.20% for asset returns.

Based on Kaltura Inc (KLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$15.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kaltura Inc (KLTR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.