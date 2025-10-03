JFrog Ltd (FROG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FROG is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FROG is 99.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FROG on October 03, 2025 was 1.25M shares.

FROG stock’s latest price update

JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG)’s stock price has plunge by 2.30%relation to previous closing price of $47.0. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (Nasdaq: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced Sigal Zarmi will join its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2025. With extensive experience as a board member across transforming companies, including ADT, GoDaddy, HashiCorp and others, Zarmi’s expertise as a CIO and tech executive will assist the company in driving strategic enterprise growth across the cores of.

FROG’s Market Performance

FROG’s stock has fallen by -2.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.67% and a quarterly rise of 14.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for JFrog Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.57% for FROG stock, with a simple moving average of 23.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FROG stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FROG by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for FROG in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $40 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FROG reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for FROG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 05th, 2024.

FROG Trading at 3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.35. In addition, JFrog Ltd saw 65.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Wassenaar Yvonne, who sold 1,372 shares at the price of $49.90 back on Sep 30 ’25. After this action, Wassenaar Yvonne now owns 30,679 shares of JFrog Ltd, valued at $68,463 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.21% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd stands at -0.18%. The total capital return value is set at -0.11%. Equity return is now at value -11.15%, with -7.74% for asset returns.

Based on JFrog Ltd (FROG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 10.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$44.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JFrog Ltd (FROG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.