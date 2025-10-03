Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR)’s stock price has soared by 11.96% in relation to previous closing price of $3.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that Company presented operation profit for its logistics operations operated by Pure Logistics in Q2 2025 financial results Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, today announced operational highlights for the six month period ended June 30, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Right Now?

JFBR has 36-month beta value of 1.10.

The public float for JFBR is 0.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JFBR on October 03, 2025 was 94.41K shares.

JFBR’s Market Performance

JFBR stock saw an increase of 11.32% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.56% and a quarterly increase of -37.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.35% for Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.26% for JFBR’s stock, with a -75.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JFBR Trading at -15.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares surge +20.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFBR rose by +11.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.22. In addition, Jeffs Brands Ltd saw -92.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Conroy Jeffrey J., the 10% Owner of Jeffs Brands Ltd, purchased 501,160 shares at $0.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 08 ’24, which means that Conroy Jeffrey J. is holding 2,001,160 shares at $120,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JFBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45% for the present operating margin

0.04% for the gross margin

The net margin for Jeffs Brands Ltd stands at -0.46%. The total capital return value is set at -0.36%. Equity return is now at value -86.90%, with -34.71% for asset returns.

Based on Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -134.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$6.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.