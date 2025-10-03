JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (JCSE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (JCSE) has gone up by 10.93% for the week, with a 32.01% rise in the past month and a 15.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.30% for JCSE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.87% for JCSE’s stock, with a 10.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JCSE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JCSE) is above average at 400.03x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.19.

The public float for JCSE is 1.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JCSE on October 03, 2025 was 71.72K shares.

JCSE stock’s latest price update

The stock price of JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JCSE) has jumped by 8.20% compared to previous close of $1.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2024-12-17 that Singapore, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) announced today that JCS-Echigo Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, has entered into an option to purchase agreement with an independent and third party purchaser for the sale of its leasehold industrial property located at 17 Woodlands Sector 1 Singapore 738354 (the “Industrial Property”) for SGD7,393,000 (USD5,480,000) with the expected completion date of the transaction to occur by June 30, 2025. An initial deposit equivalent to five percent of the selling price amounting to SGD369,650 (USD274,000) has been collected by our subsidiary. The sale of this industrial building will give rise to a net gain of approximately SGD3.7 million (USD2.7 million) over the net book value upon completion. Nonetheless, the completion of this sale is conditioned mainly upon complying with the terms and conditions in obtaining consent from the lessor of the industrial property to the sale, transfer and/or assignment of the property and the unexpired leasehold interest in the industrial property to the purchaser.

JCSE Trading at 23.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares surge +25.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCSE rose by +10.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1907. In addition, JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd saw 3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JCSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value 0.14%, with 0.06% for asset returns.

Based on JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (JCSE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.78 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd (JCSE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.