Janus International Group Inc (JBI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Janus International Group Inc (NYSE: JBI) is above average at 32.39x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for JBI is 132.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JBI on October 03, 2025 was 939.98K shares.

JBI stock’s latest price update

Janus International Group Inc (NYSE: JBI)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.15% in comparison to its previous close of $9.79, however, the company has experienced a 1.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-08 that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call August 7, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Anselm Wong – Executive VP & CFO Ramey Pierce Jackson – CEO & Director Sara E. Macioch – Senior Director of Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Fiona Shang – Jefferies LLC, Research Division Jeffrey David Hammond – KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division John Joseph Gerard McGlade – The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division Will Gildea – CJS Securities, Inc. Operator Hello, and welcome to the Janus International Group Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

JBI’s Market Performance

JBI’s stock has risen by 1.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.19% and a quarterly rise of 11.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Janus International Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.22% for JBI’s stock, with a 19.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JBI by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for JBI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $7.50 based on the research report published on November 04, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to JBI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 24th of the previous year.

JBI Trading at 1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBI rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.12. In addition, Janus International Group Inc saw -1.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Janus International Group Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 7.93%, with 3.31% for asset returns.

Based on Janus International Group Inc (JBI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $193.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Janus International Group Inc (JBI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.