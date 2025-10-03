Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) is 16.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JHG is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for JHG is 154.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. On October 03, 2025, JHG’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

JHG stock’s latest price update

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.93% in relation to its previous close of $44.11. However, the company has experienced a 1.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Janus Henderson Group (JHG) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

JHG’s Market Performance

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) has experienced a 1.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.16% rise in the past month, and a 11.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for JHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.65% for JHG’s stock, with a 12.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JHG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JHG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for JHG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for JHG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $43 based on the research report published on April 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JHG reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for JHG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to JHG, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

JHG Trading at 2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JHG rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.67. In addition, Janus Henderson Group plc saw 18.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JHG starting from THOMPSON ROGER MJ, who sold 27,491 shares at the price of $45.26 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, THOMPSON ROGER MJ now owns 113,097 shares of Janus Henderson Group plc, valued at $1,244,194 using the latest closing price.

FOGO GEORGINA, the CHIEF RISK OFFICER of Janus Henderson Group plc, sold 69,000 shares at $43.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04 ’25, which means that FOGO GEORGINA is holding 58,057 shares at $2,972,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Janus Henderson Group plc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 8.87%, with 5.92% for asset returns.

Based on Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 28.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $654.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.