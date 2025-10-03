J.M. Smucker Co (SJM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SJM is 104.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SJM on October 03, 2025 was 2.13M shares.

SJM stock’s latest price update

J.M. Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM)’s stock price has plunge by -0.66%relation to previous closing price of $108.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.06% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that SJM’s Pet Foods sales and profit decline in Q1 as dog snacks weaken and a key contract manufacturing deal comes to an end.

SJM’s Market Performance

J.M. Smucker Co (SJM) has experienced a -0.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.79% drop in the past month, and a 3.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for SJM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.50% for SJM’s stock, with a -1.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJM

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SJM reach a price target of $129. The rating they have provided for SJM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 20th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to SJM, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

SJM Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJM fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.35. In addition, J.M. Smucker Co saw -10.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJM starting from Marshall Tucker H, who sold 11,139 shares at the price of $108.11 back on Sep 30 ’25. After this action, Marshall Tucker H now owns 33,864 shares of J.M. Smucker Co, valued at $1,204,220 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for J.M. Smucker Co stands at -0.17%. The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value -21.32%, with -7.66% for asset returns.

Based on J.M. Smucker Co (SJM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$155.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -17.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, J.M. Smucker Co (SJM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.