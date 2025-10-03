International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for THM is 176.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of THM on October 03, 2025 was 464.62K shares.

THM stock’s latest price update

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX: THM)’s stock price has decreased by -5.65% compared to its previous closing price of $1.77. However, the company has seen a 8.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

THM’s Market Performance

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) has seen a 8.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.37% gain in the past month and a 79.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.10% for THM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.95% for THM stock, with a simple moving average of 95.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for THM by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for THM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on October 05, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THM reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for THM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 05th, 2020.

THM Trading at 19.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares surge +16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THM rose by +8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +226.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5762. In addition, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd saw 198.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THM starting from PAULSON & CO. INC., who purchased 6,040,408 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, PAULSON & CO. INC. now owns 70,239,388 shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd, valued at $2,900,000 using the latest closing price.

Electrum Strategic Opportuniti, the 10% Owner of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd, purchased 1,152,091 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27 ’25, which means that Electrum Strategic Opportuniti is holding 28,765,672 shares at $553,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THM

The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value -7.27%, with -7.24% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.