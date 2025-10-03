Intercont (Cayman) Ltd (NCT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for NCT is 1.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of NCT was 241.01K shares.

NCT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intercont (Cayman) Ltd (NASDAQ: NCT) has jumped by 7.72% compared to previous close of $1.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-15 that HONG KONG, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intercont (Cayman) Limited (“Intercont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NCT), a global shipping enterprise with plans for seaborne pulping operations, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2024. All amounts below are in U.S. dollars.

NCT’s Market Performance

Intercont (Cayman) Ltd (NCT) has experienced a 11.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 31.66% rise in the past month, and a -66.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.50% for NCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.30% for NCT’s stock, with a -56.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCT Trading at -25.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares surge +33.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.50% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for NCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercont (Cayman) Ltd stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%.

Based on Intercont (Cayman) Ltd (NCT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intercont (Cayman) Ltd (NCT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.