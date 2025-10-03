Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.16% in relation to its previous close of $14.73. However, the company has experienced a 5.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq:IART) today announced the appointment of Dr. Raymond Turner as its new corporate vice president and chief medical officer.

Is It Worth Investing in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IART is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for IART is 65.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.76% of that float. On October 03, 2025, IART’s average trading volume was 1.23M shares.

IART’s Market Performance

IART stock saw a decrease of 5.99% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.67% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.50% for IART stock, with a simple moving average of -19.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IART

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IART reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for IART stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to IART, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

IART Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IART to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -10.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IART rose by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.63. In addition, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp saw -23.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IART starting from Schwartz Eric, who sold 4,070 shares at the price of $24.59 back on Dec 03 ’24. After this action, Schwartz Eric now owns 59,511 shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, valued at $100,102 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IART

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.31% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp stands at -0.31%. The total capital return value is set at -0.18%. Equity return is now at value -38.92%, with -12.93% for asset returns.

Based on Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $193.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.