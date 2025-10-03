Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) has plunged by -0.41% when compared to previous closing price of $2.46, but the company has seen a -1.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it has made an equity grant to a newly hired employee under its 2022 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).

Is It Worth Investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INO is also noteworthy at 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for INO is 52.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.21% of that float. The average trading volume of INO on October 03, 2025 was 2.28M shares.

INO’s Market Performance

The stock of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) has seen a -1.21% decrease in the past week, with a -10.91% drop in the past month, and a 84.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for INO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.06% for INO’s stock, with a 25.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for INO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for INO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $5 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INO reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for INO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 14th, 2024.

INO Trading at 16.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares sank -11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INO fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -56.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-525.69% for the present operating margin

-11.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -246264.2%. The total capital return value is set at -2.62%. Equity return is now at value -140.12%, with -86.88% for asset returns.

Based on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -12390.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$103.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 640.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.