Innventure inc (INV) Stock Faces 8.18% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Innventure inc (INV) has seen a 0.54% increase in the past week, with a 5.04% gain in the past month, and a 14.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.88% for INV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.00% for INV’s stock, with a -20.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Innventure inc (NASDAQ: INV) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for INV is 22.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of INV was 202.74K shares.

INV stock’s latest price update

Innventure inc (NASDAQ: INV)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.49% in comparison to its previous close of $6.22, however, the company has experienced a 0.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accelsius, a leader in two-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology, today announced the release of the first industry-accessible two-phase cooling reference design, developed in collaboration with Jacobs. The study highlights significant cost and energy savings potential for data center operators. The scale of potential impact could be substantial: under the study’s assumptions, converting all planned and under-construction data centers in the Austin–San.

Analysts’ Opinion of INV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for INV by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for INV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $12 based on the research report published on March 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INV reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for INV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

INV Trading at 8.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares surge +3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INV rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.93. In addition, Innventure inc saw -43.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-310.76% for the present operating margin

-4.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Innventure inc stands at -199.3%. The total capital return value is set at -0.95%. Equity return is now at value -196.91%, with -91.39% for asset returns.

Based on Innventure inc (INV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -74.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$93.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 234.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Innventure inc (INV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.