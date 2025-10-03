Immuron Limited ADR (IMRN): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IMRN is 3.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMRN on October 03, 2025 was 238.19K shares.

IMRN stock’s latest price update

Immuron Limited ADR (NASDAQ: IMRN)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.86% in comparison to its previous close of $1.91, however, the company has experienced a 6.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that Highlights: US Tariffs: Immuron does not anticipate any material impact from the recently announced US tariffs on pharmaceutical products Travelan® Clinical Study: Topline results from the Travelan® clinical study conducted by Uniformed Services University are anticipated in October 2025 IMM-529 Regulatory Milestone: Immuron plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. FDA for IMM-529 (Clostridiodes difficile infection) in mid-October 2025 ProIBS® Commercial Launch: The Australian Launch of ProIBS® is on track for Q4 of calendar year 2025 IMM-986 Pre-Clinical Progress: Initial pre-clinical research studies for IMM-986, targeting Vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE), are anticipated to be completed by year-end 2025 MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to provide shareholders with a brief update on progress with a number of projects. Sales As announced on July 17, Immuron achieved record sales up to Financial Year ending June 30, 2025.Immuron is on track to exceed FY24 first quarter sales.

IMRN’s Market Performance

Immuron Limited ADR (IMRN) has seen a 6.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.76% gain in the past month and a 16.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for IMRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.70% for IMRN’s stock, with a 11.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMRN Trading at 14.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMRN rose by +6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9000. In addition, Immuron Limited ADR saw -25.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.73% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for Immuron Limited ADR stands at -0.72%. The total capital return value is set at -0.65%. Equity return is now at value -49.00%, with -39.65% for asset returns.

Based on Immuron Limited ADR (IMRN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -52.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -731.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Immuron Limited ADR (IMRN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.