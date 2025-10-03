Immunovant Inc (IMVT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) has jumped by 2.39% compared to previous close of $16.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-10 that Immunovant (IMVT) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IMVT is also noteworthy at 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IMVT is 70.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.87% of that float. The average trading volume of IMVT on October 03, 2025 was 1.47M shares.

IMVT’s Market Performance

The stock of Immunovant Inc (IMVT) has seen a 6.76% increase in the past week, with a 0.18% rise in the past month, and a -1.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for IMVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.13% for IMVT’s stock, with a -6.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMVT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for IMVT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for IMVT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $18 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMVT reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for IMVT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to IMVT, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

IMVT Trading at 6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMVT rose by +6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.91. In addition, Immunovant Inc saw -41.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMVT starting from Stout Jay S, who sold 2,805 shares at the price of $18.15 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, Stout Jay S now owns 204,919 shares of Immunovant Inc, valued at $50,911 using the latest closing price.

Geffner Michael, the Chief Medical Officer of Immunovant Inc, sold 2,385 shares at $18.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23 ’25, which means that Geffner Michael is holding 221,825 shares at $43,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2944.34% for the present operating margin

-1.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Immunovant Inc stands at -2795.64%. The total capital return value is set at -0.77%. Equity return is now at value -77.58%, with -71.50% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$412.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14483.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Immunovant Inc (IMVT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.