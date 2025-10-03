iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) has plunged by -5.59% when compared to previous closing price of $2.86, but the company has seen a -3.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DeepIntent, the leading healthcare demand-side platform, today unveiled its HealthFirst™ Audio Package, offering healthcare advertisers premium, precision-targeted access to digital audio at scale.

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) Right Now?

IHRT has 36-month beta value of 1.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IHRT is 115.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IHRT on October 03, 2025 was 795.80K shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

IHRT’s stock has seen a -3.57% decrease for the week, with a 16.88% rise in the past month and a 38.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.97% for iHeartMedia Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.07% for IHRT stock, with a simple moving average of 44.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3 based on the research report published on November 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IHRT reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for IHRT stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2023.

IHRT Trading at 16.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +18.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc saw 45.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from PITTMAN ROBERT W, who purchased 117,371 shares at the price of $2.19 back on Aug 14 ’25. After this action, PITTMAN ROBERT W now owns 4,558,760 shares of iHeartMedia Inc, valued at $256,972 using the latest closing price.

SIVARAMAKRISHNAN KAMAKSHI, the Director of iHeartMedia Inc, purchased 292 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28 ’25, which means that SIVARAMAKRISHNAN KAMAKSHI is holding 153 shares at $498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%.

Based on iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$378.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.