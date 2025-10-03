Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IDYA is 0.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IDYA is 80.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IDYA on October 03, 2025 was 1.12M shares.

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.58% in comparison to its previous close of $27.36, however, the company has experienced a 5.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-26 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, today announced that, on September 25, 2025, the Compensation Committee of IDEAYA’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 31,400 shares of the Company’s common stock to a newly hired employee.

IDYA’s Market Performance

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) has seen a 5.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.59% gain in the past month and a 23.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for IDYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.80% for IDYA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDYA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for IDYA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IDYA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $50 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citizens JMP, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDYA reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for IDYA stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on September 04th, 2025.

IDYA Trading at 8.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDYA rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.71. In addition, Ideaya Biosciences Inc saw -14.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.89% for the present operating margin

0.91% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideaya Biosciences Inc stands at -47.29%. The total capital return value is set at -0.39%. Equity return is now at value -35.09%, with -32.93% for asset returns.

Based on Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$326.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 327.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.