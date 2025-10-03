Idacorp, Inc (IDA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, IDA stock has gone up by 2.07%, with a monthly gain of 5.81% and a quarterly surge of 13.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for Idacorp, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.90% for IDA stock, with a simple moving average of 13.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Idacorp, Inc (NYSE: IDA) Right Now?

Idacorp, Inc (NYSE: IDA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IDA is 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IDA is 53.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IDA on October 03, 2025 was 408.71K shares.

IDA stock’s latest price update

The stock of Idacorp, Inc (NYSE: IDA) has increased by 0.43% when compared to last closing price of $131.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that IDA lifts its dividend again, with the board approving a hike from 86 cents per share to 88 cents.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDA

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to IDA, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

IDA Trading at 5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDA rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.48. In addition, Idacorp, Inc saw 28.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDA starting from Tatum Timothy E, who sold 2,006 shares at the price of $115.34 back on Mar 12 ’25. After this action, Tatum Timothy E now owns 59 shares of Idacorp, Inc, valued at $231,372 using the latest closing price.

Malmen Jeffrey L, the SVP of Public Affairs of Idacorp, Inc, sold 5,000 shares at $111.31 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Malmen Jeffrey L is holding 16,346 shares at $556,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Idacorp, Inc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 9.31%, with 3.30% for asset returns.

Based on Idacorp, Inc (IDA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $668.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Idacorp, Inc (IDA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.