Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Stock Experiences 27.04% Monthly Change

In the past week, HYLN stock has gone down by -7.34%, with a monthly gain of 27.04% and a quarterly surge of 40.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.57% for Hyliion Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.32% for HYLN’s stock, with a 14.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HYLN is also noteworthy at 2.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HYLN is 118.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.13% of that float. The average trading volume of HYLN on October 03, 2025 was 1.09M shares.

HYLN stock’s latest price update

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.46% in comparison to its previous close of $2.05, however, the company has experienced a -7.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE American: HYLN), a developer of sustainable electricity-producing technology, is excited to announce Darrell Preble has joined Hyliion as the Vice President of Operations. In this role, Preble will be responsible for scaling Hyliion’s manufacturing infrastructure to bring the KARNO™ Power Modules to market in an efficient and cost-effective way. Preble brings extensive experience from the energy industry, with a track record of build.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.50 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYLN reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for HYLN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

HYLN Trading at 16.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares surge +23.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN fell by -7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.90. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corporation saw -18.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from Freeland Richard Joseph, who purchased 65,000 shares at the price of $1.57 back on Aug 21 ’25. After this action, Freeland Richard Joseph now owns 222,798 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corporation, valued at $102,050 using the latest closing price.

Standley Greg, the Chief Accounting Officer. of Hyliion Holdings Corporation, purchased 5,000 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that Standley Greg is holding 241,659 shares at $5,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.89% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyliion Holdings Corporation stands at -11.73%. The total capital return value is set at -0.3%. Equity return is now at value -23.27%, with -22.04% for asset returns.

Based on Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$58.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 71.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.