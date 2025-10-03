Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co. Ltd (HCAI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for HCAI is 1.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.97% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of HCAI was 400.07K shares.

HCAI stock’s latest price update

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: HCAI)’s stock price has soared by 10.17% in relation to previous closing price of $0.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-06 that Shanghai, China, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HCAI, “HCAI” or the “Company”), a China-based smart-parking and equipment-structural-parts provider in China, confirmed that on August 4, 2025, it received a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff Determination Letter (the “Notice”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. The Notice advised that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the minimum closing bid price per share for the Company’s ordinary shares was below the $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

HCAI’s Market Performance

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co. Ltd (HCAI) has seen a 10.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.33% decline in the past month and a -20.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.03% for HCAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.98% for HCAI’s stock, with a -83.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HCAI Trading at -4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares surge +7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.54% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for HCAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co. Ltd stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 0.58%, with 0.19% for asset returns.

Based on Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co. Ltd (HCAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co. Ltd (HCAI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.