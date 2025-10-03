HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HSBC is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HSBC is 3.45B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume for HSBC on October 03, 2025 was 1.42M shares.

HSBC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has dropped by -0.74% compared to previous close of $71.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that HSBC sharpens focus on Asia and high-net-worth clients while shedding non-core businesses to cut costs and fuel growth.

HSBC’s Market Performance

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has seen a 2.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.42% gain in the past month and a 16.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.95% for HSBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.35% for HSBC’s stock, with a 21.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSBC

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSBC reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for HSBC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2025.

HSBC Trading at 7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.21. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc ADR saw 56.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc ADR stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 10.69%, with 0.58% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $36.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -4.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.