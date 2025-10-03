HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Melissa Arnold

Business

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HSBC is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HSBC is 3.45B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume for HSBC on October 03, 2025 was 1.42M shares.

HSBC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has dropped by -0.74% compared to previous close of $71.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that HSBC sharpens focus on Asia and high-net-worth clients while shedding non-core businesses to cut costs and fuel growth.

HSBC’s Market Performance

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has seen a 2.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.42% gain in the past month and a 16.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.95% for HSBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.35% for HSBC’s stock, with a 21.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSBC

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSBC reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for HSBC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2025.

HSBC Trading at 7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.21. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc ADR saw 56.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • 0.19% for the present operating margin
  • 0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc ADR stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 10.69%, with 0.58% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $36.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -4.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

News Heater
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.