H&R Block Inc (HRB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of H&R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) has increased by 0.04% when compared to last closing price of $51.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-11 that H&R Block (HRB) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in H&R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) Right Now?

H&R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HRB is at 0.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for HRB is 132.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.44% of that float. The average trading volume for HRB on October 03, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

HRB’s Market Performance

HRB’s stock has seen a 3.77% increase for the week, with a 0.27% rise in the past month and a -8.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for H&R Block Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.01% for HRB’s stock, with a -6.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRB

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRB reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for HRB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2021.

HRB Trading at -1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRB rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.63. In addition, H&R Block Inc saw -19.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRB starting from Jones Jeffrey J II, who sold 53,810 shares at the price of $63.28 back on Apr 16 ’25. After this action, Jones Jeffrey J II now owns 844,790 shares of H&R Block Inc, valued at $3,405,097 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for H&R Block Inc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.42%. Equity return is now at value 673.21%, with 18.64% for asset returns.

Based on H&R Block Inc (HRB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.96 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 22.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $976.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, H&R Block Inc (HRB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.