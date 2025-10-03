Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) has dropped by -0.89% compared to previous close of $34.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-20 that Hess Midstream LP shares plunged after Chevron reduced drilling, leading to lower growth guidance and a 10% stock drop. Despite muted growth, HESM’s minimum volume commitments and strong contract structure secure its 8.3% distribution yield and support continued payout growth. HESM’s capex flexibility and inflation-linked revenues ensure positive free cash flow and sustainable distributions, even in a weaker commodity environment.

Is It Worth Investing in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) Right Now?

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HESM is 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HESM is 129.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HESM on October 03, 2025 was 1.65M shares.

HESM’s Market Performance

HESM’s stock has seen a -1.49% decrease for the week, with a -16.43% drop in the past month and a -10.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for Hess Midstream LP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.95% for HESM’s stock, with a -12.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HESM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HESM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HESM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for HESM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $36 based on the research report published on September 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HESM reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for HESM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 19th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to HESM, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on July 25th of the current year.

HESM Trading at -13.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HESM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HESM fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.31. In addition, Hess Midstream LP saw -2.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HESM starting from Gatling John A., who sold 62,457 shares at the price of $41.59 back on Aug 12 ’25. After this action, Gatling John A. now owns 0 shares of Hess Midstream LP, valued at $2,597,593 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HESM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.62% for the present operating margin

0.87% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hess Midstream LP stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 52.91%, with 6.87% for asset returns.

Based on Hess Midstream LP (HESM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.14 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.