Hershey Company (HSY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has surged by 0.10% when compared to previous closing price of $188.83, but the company has seen a 2.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) announced today that it will release its third-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, October 30, 2025, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) Right Now?

Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.12x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 16 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for HSY is 145.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.24% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of HSY was 1.56M shares.

HSY’s Market Performance

HSY stock saw an increase of 2.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.34% and a quarterly increase of 7.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Hershey Company (HSY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.47% for HSY stock, with a simple moving average of 10.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HSY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HSY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $222 based on the research report published on September 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to HSY, setting the target price at $189 in the report published on July 31st of the current year.

HSY Trading at 2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSY rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.13. In addition, Hershey Company saw -1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSY starting from Voskuil Steven E, who sold 1,500 shares at the price of $189.12 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Voskuil Steven E now owns 58,319 shares of Hershey Company, valued at $283,680 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hershey Company stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%. Equity return is now at value 35.89%, with 11.74% for asset returns.

Based on Hershey Company (HSY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hershey Company (HSY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.