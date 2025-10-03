Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) Stock Experiences -1.64% Monthly Change

In the past week, HSIC stock has gone up by 0.59%, with a monthly decline of -1.64% and a quarterly plunge of -11.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Henry Schein Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.35% for HSIC’s stock, with a -6.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ: HSIC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ: HSIC) is above average at 21.23x. The 36-month beta value for HSIC is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HSIC is 104.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.84% of that float. The average trading volume of HSIC on October 03, 2025 was 1.74M shares.

HSIC stock’s latest price update

Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ: HSIC)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.66% in comparison to its previous close of $65.6, however, the company has experienced a 0.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC ) Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2025 September 24, 2025 4:50 AM EDT Company Participants Ronald South – Senior VP & CFO Graham Stanley – VP of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance Project Officer Conference Call Participants Allen Lutz – BofA Securities, Research Division Presentation Allen Lutz BofA Securities, Research Division We have CFO, Ron South; and Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Financial Products Officer, Graham Stanley. Ronald South Senior VP & CFO Thank you, Allen.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSIC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for HSIC by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for HSIC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $83 based on the research report published on August 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSIC reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for HSIC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 25th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to HSIC, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

HSIC Trading at -3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSIC rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.62. In addition, Henry Schein Inc saw -9.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSIC starting from DANIEL WILLIAM K, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $67.08 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, DANIEL WILLIAM K now owns 10,000 shares of Henry Schein Inc, valued at $670,800 using the latest closing price.

LASKAWY PHILIP A, the Director of Henry Schein Inc, sold 2,604 shares at $71.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that LASKAWY PHILIP A is holding 24,805 shares at $184,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Henry Schein Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 11.18%, with 3.68% for asset returns.

Based on Henry Schein Inc (HSIC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $941.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.