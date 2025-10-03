Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) has dropped by -3.60% compared to previous close of $6.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-20 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it has been awarded a multi-year contract with a major operator to provide production enhancement and well abandonment services in the U.S. Gulf of America. The contract, commencing in 2026, includes a minimum commitment of vessel utilization, split over three years. The contract calls for the provision of either the Q5000 or Q4000 riser-based well intervention vessel, a 10k or 15k Intervention Riser S.

Is It Worth Investing in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) is above average at 19.88x. The 36-month beta value for HLX is also noteworthy at 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HLX is 137.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume of HLX on October 03, 2025 was 1.63M shares.

HLX’s Market Performance

The stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) has seen a -4.46% decrease in the past week, with a -0.77% drop in the past month, and a -0.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for HLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.29% for HLX’s stock, with a -10.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLX

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to HLX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

HLX Trading at 3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc saw -42.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Neikirk Kenneth English, who sold 83,991 shares at the price of $9.17 back on Dec 30 ’24. After this action, Neikirk Kenneth English now owns 104,549 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, valued at $770,197 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 3.27%, with 1.90% for asset returns.

Based on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $253.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.