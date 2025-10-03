Harrow Inc’s (HROW) Stock: A 3.29% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Harrow Inc (HROW) has gone down by -2.40% for the week, with a 26.99% rise in the past month and a 46.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.99% for HROW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.29% for HROW’s stock, with a 43.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harrow Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HROW is 0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HROW is 30.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HROW on October 03, 2025 was 602.79K shares.

HROW stock’s latest price update

Harrow Inc (NASDAQ: HROW)’s stock price has plunge by -3.69%relation to previous closing price of $47.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-27 that Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW ) Analyst/Investor Day September 26, 2025 11:30 AM EDT Company Participants Michael Biega – Vice President of Investor Relations & Communications Mark Baum – CEO & Chairman of the Board Andrew Boll – President, CFO & Corporate Secretary Conference Call Participants Mayank Mamtani – B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division Steven Seedhouse – Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division Lachlan Hanbury-Brown – William Blair & Company L.L.C.

Analysts’ Opinion of HROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HROW stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HROW by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for HROW in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $76 based on the research report published on July 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HROW reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for HROW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 12th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to HROW, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on February 06th of the current year.

HROW Trading at 16.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares surge +24.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HROW fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.52. In addition, Harrow Inc saw 3.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HROW starting from Opaleye Management Inc., who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $30.80 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of Harrow Inc, valued at $462,033 using the latest closing price.

Opaleye Management Inc., the 10% Owner of Harrow Inc, sold 15,204 shares at $30.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09 ’25, which means that Opaleye Management Inc. is holding 105,000 shares at $461,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Harrow Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value -18.99%, with -3.14% for asset returns.

Based on Harrow Inc (HROW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $19.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harrow Inc (HROW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.