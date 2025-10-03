Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) has decreased by -6.22% when compared to last closing price of $19.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-26 that Does Hallador Energy (HNRG) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HNRG is also noteworthy at 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HNRG is 30.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.16% of that float. The average trading volume of HNRG on October 03, 2025 was 676.00K shares.

HNRG’s Market Performance

HNRG stock saw an increase of -2.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.50% and a quarterly increase of 15.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.65% for Hallador Energy Co (HNRG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.72% for HNRG’s stock, with a 28.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNRG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HNRG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for HNRG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $17 based on the research report published on August 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HNRG reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for HNRG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 19th, 2025.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HNRG, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 30th of the previous year.

HNRG Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNRG fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.58. In addition, Hallador Energy Co saw 98.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNRG starting from HARDIE DAVID C, who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $19.53 back on Sep 30 ’25. After this action, HARDIE DAVID C now owns 46,072 shares of Hallador Energy Co, valued at $1,952,850 using the latest closing price.

HARDIE DAVID C, the Director of Hallador Energy Co, sold 73,783 shares at $19.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29 ’25, which means that HARDIE DAVID C is holding 71,072 shares at $1,449,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hallador Energy Co stands at -0.47%. The total capital return value is set at -0.94%. Equity return is now at value -89.44%, with -39.02% for asset returns.

Based on Hallador Energy Co (HNRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$154.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.