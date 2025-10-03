HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) has decreased by -1.24% when compared to last closing price of $31.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-23 that HASI is my top pick for green energy stocks. It combines a near 6% dividend yield and 10% annual growth potential. Combined, these have the potential to generate 15-20% annual returns.

Is It Worth Investing in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) Right Now?

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60x compared to its average ratio. HASI has 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HASI is 122.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HASI on October 03, 2025 was 1.11M shares.

HASI’s Market Performance

HASI stock saw an increase of 4.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.85% and a quarterly increase of 14.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.00% for HASI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $33 based on the research report published on February 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HASI reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for HASI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 06th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HASI, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

HASI Trading at 11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI rose by +4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.11. In addition, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc saw -9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Pangburn Marc T., who purchased 3,500 shares at the price of $28.71 back on Nov 11 ’24. After this action, Pangburn Marc T. now owns 56,791 shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc, valued at $100,485 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.79% for the gross margin

The net margin for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 8.52%, with 2.85% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $259.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at -448.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.