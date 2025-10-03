Gulf Resources Inc (GURE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Gulf Resources Inc (NASDAQ: GURE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.70% compared to its previous closing price of $0.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-13 that SHOUGUANG, China, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gulf Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: GURE) (“Gulf Resources,” “we,” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of bromine, crude salt and specialty chemical products in China today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Gulf Resources Inc (NASDAQ: GURE) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GURE is 9.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GURE on October 03, 2025 was 65.32K shares.

GURE’s Market Performance

GURE’s stock has seen a 2.26% increase for the week, with a -13.72% drop in the past month and a -8.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.80% for Gulf Resources Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.74% for GURE’s stock, with a -7.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GURE Trading at -7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.08%, as shares sank -11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GURE rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6745. In addition, Gulf Resources Inc saw -34.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GURE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.17% for the present operating margin

-0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gulf Resources Inc stands at -1.96%. The total capital return value is set at -0.11%. Equity return is now at value -17.63%, with -15.20% for asset returns.

Based on Gulf Resources Inc (GURE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -189.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$38.22 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gulf Resources Inc (GURE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.