Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.17% compared to its previous closing price of $1.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that Advancing proprietary multi-agent platform that integrates AI, robotics, and smart solutions to power sector-specific applications Advancing proprietary multi-agent platform that integrates AI, robotics, and smart solutions to power sector-specific applications

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GFAI is 18.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume for GFAI on October 03, 2025 was 618.70K shares.

GFAI’s Market Performance

GFAI stock saw an increase of 5.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.51% and a quarterly increase of -4.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.41% for Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.60% for GFAI’s stock, with a -4.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFAI Trading at 2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI rose by +5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1520. In addition, Guardforce AI Co Ltd saw 3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.19% for the present operating margin

0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co Ltd stands at -0.17%. The total capital return value is set at -0.17%. Equity return is now at value -21.54%, with -14.92% for asset returns.

Based on Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.87. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 87.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.