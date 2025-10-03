Groupon Inc (GRPN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) has surged by 0.94% when compared to previous closing price of $22.29, but the company has seen a -0.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-29 that In the latest trading session, Groupon (GRPN) closed at $23.25, marking a +2.24% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GRPN is also noteworthy at 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GRPN is 21.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 35.48% of that float. The average trading volume of GRPN on October 03, 2025 was 1.35M shares.

GRPN’s Market Performance

The stock of Groupon Inc (GRPN) has seen a -0.27% decrease in the past week, with a -8.09% drop in the past month, and a -37.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.91% for GRPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.08% for GRPN’s stock, with a 3.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRPN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GRPN by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for GRPN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $22 based on the research report published on July 10, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRPN reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for GRPN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2023.

GRPN Trading at -15.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPN fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.75. In addition, Groupon Inc saw 130.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Bass Robert J, the Director of Groupon Inc, sold 3,055 shares at $31.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’25, which means that Bass Robert J is holding 101,676 shares at $96,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.91% for the gross margin

The net margin for Groupon Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value -19.11%, with -1.43% for asset returns.

Based on Groupon Inc (GRPN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.98. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Groupon Inc (GRPN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.