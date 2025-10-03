Grifols SA ADR’s (GRFS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GRFS stock has gone up by 1.99%, with a monthly gain of 1.16% and a quarterly surge of 12.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Grifols SA ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.46% for GRFS’s stock, with a 18.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) Right Now?

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GRFS is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GRFS is 257.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.08% of that float. The average trading volume for GRFS on October 03, 2025 was 919.07K shares.

GRFS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) has plunged by -0.05% when compared to previous closing price of $10.02, but the company has seen a 1.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-02 that Grifols demonstrates strong recovery, with leverage reduced to 4.2x and dividend reinstated, supporting a renewed investment case. GRFS posted robust Q2 2025 results: 7% revenue growth, 12.5% EBITDA growth, and near-record margins, reinforcing its global plasma leadership. Valuation remains compelling, with a new price target of €23/share and a ‘BUY’ rating, reflecting over 100% potential upside in coming years.

GRFS Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFS rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.87. In addition, Grifols SA ADR saw 13.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Grifols SA ADR stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 5.41%, with 1.38% for asset returns.

Based on Grifols SA ADR (GRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.48 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.