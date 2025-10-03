Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, GDYN stock has gone up by 4.12%, with a monthly gain of 1.46% and a quarterly plunge of -32.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.31% for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.67% for GDYN’s stock, with a -41.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) Right Now?

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14x compared to its average ratio. GDYN has 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GDYN is 65.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GDYN on October 03, 2025 was 1.22M shares.

GDYN stock’s latest price update

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN)’s stock price has increased by 6.52% compared to its previous closing price of $7.82. However, the company has seen a 4.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-02 that Grid Dynamics Holdings is well positioned for growth, leveraging new AI-powered platforms and a diversified client base across multiple industries. GDYN’s recently launched temporal agentic AI platform and AI-powered engagement model could significantly boost productivity, free cash flow, and financial margins. The company maintains a strong balance sheet with substantial cash reserves, minimal liabilities, and broad geographic and sector diversification.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDYN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GDYN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GDYN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDYN reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for GDYN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2024.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to GDYN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

GDYN Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDYN rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.81. In addition, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc saw -40.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDYN starting from Livschitz Leonard, who sold 132 shares at the price of $8.01 back on Aug 21 ’25. After this action, Livschitz Leonard now owns 13,002 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, valued at $1,057 using the latest closing price.

Livschitz Leonard, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $10.60 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22 ’25, which means that Livschitz Leonard is holding 2,897,279 shares at $106,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 3.69%, with 3.23% for asset returns.

Based on Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $16.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at -11.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (GDYN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.