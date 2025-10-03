Greenpro Capital Corp (GRNQ) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Greenpro Capital Corp (GRNQ) has gone up by 13.17% for the week, with a 22.30% rise in the past month and a -6.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.23% for GRNQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.65% for GRNQ’s stock, with a 26.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRNQ is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GRNQ is 4.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. On October 03, 2025, GRNQ’s average trading volume was 40.13K shares.

GRNQ stock’s latest price update

The stock of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GRNQ) has increased by 11.97% when compared to last closing price of $1.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) GreenX, a regulated Shariah-compliant digital asset exchange, officially launched its GreenX Ecosystem at the Green Digital Economy Summit & Ecosystem Strategy Release held at Pullman Hotel Kuala Lumpur. The summit marked a turning point for GreenX as it unveiled a unified ecosystem designed to accelerate RWA tokenization, ESG finance, and on-chain innovation across ASEAN and beyond.

GRNQ Trading at 5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +24.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNQ rose by +13.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3748. In addition, Greenpro Capital Corp saw 62.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.36% for the present operating margin

0.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenpro Capital Corp stands at -0.34%. The total capital return value is set at -0.25%. Equity return is now at value -22.42%, with -16.48% for asset returns.

Based on Greenpro Capital Corp (GRNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -13.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1194.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Greenpro Capital Corp (GRNQ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.