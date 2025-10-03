Granite Construction Inc (GVA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Granite Construction Inc (NYSE: GVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.49x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GVA is 43.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.81% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of GVA was 539.13K shares.

GVA stock’s latest price update

Granite Construction Inc (NYSE: GVA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.95%relation to previous closing price of $108.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that Here is how Granite Construction (GVA) and Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

GVA’s Market Performance

Granite Construction Inc (GVA) has seen a 0.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.23% gain in the past month and a 16.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for GVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.24% for GVA’s stock, with a 20.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVA stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GVA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GVA in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $55 based on the research report published on April 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GVA reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for GVA stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 13th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to GVA, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on August 08th of the previous year.

GVA Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVA rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.89. In addition, Granite Construction Inc saw 37.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GVA starting from Dowd Brian R, who sold 2,025 shares at the price of $110.16 back on Aug 28 ’25. After this action, Dowd Brian R now owns 14,685 shares of Granite Construction Inc, valued at $223,074 using the latest closing price.

CALDERA LOUIS E, the Director of Granite Construction Inc, sold 1,500 shares at $110.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28 ’25, which means that CALDERA LOUIS E is holding 10,601 shares at $165,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Construction Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 15.89%, with 5.29% for asset returns.

Based on Granite Construction Inc (GVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $351.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Granite Construction Inc (GVA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.