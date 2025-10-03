Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GTE is 31.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GTE on October 03, 2025 was 313.50K shares.

GTE stock’s latest price update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (AMEX: GTE)’s stock price has dropped by -8.48% in relation to previous closing price of $4.6. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Virbitsky to the Company’s Board of Directors as an independent director, effective September 30, 2025.

GTE’s Market Performance

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) has experienced a -5.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.69% rise in the past month, and a -14.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.31% for GTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.56% for GTE’s stock, with a -15.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GTE Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc saw -32.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from Smith David P, who sold 7,750 shares at the price of $4.58 back on Sep 26 ’25. After this action, Smith David P now owns 59,750 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc, valued at $35,495 using the latest closing price.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma, the 10% Owner of Gran Tierra Energy Inc, purchased 8,012 shares at $5.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12 ’25, which means that Equinox Partners Investment Ma is holding 2,163,682 shares at $40,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value -16.06%, with -4.23% for asset returns.

Based on Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $355.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.