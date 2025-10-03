Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRRR is -0.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GRRR is 21.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.93% of that float. On October 03, 2025, GRRR’s average trading volume was 1.82M shares.

GRRR stock’s latest price update

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.86% in relation to its previous close of $18.55. However, the company has experienced a -0.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that GRRR surges 13% after sealing a $1.4B deal with Freyr to build and run AI data centers across Southeast Asia.

GRRR’s Market Performance

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) has experienced a -0.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.78% rise in the past month, and a -11.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.47% for GRRR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.44% for GRRR’s stock, with a -4.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRRR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for GRRR by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for GRRR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4.80 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GRRR Trading at 5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRRR fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.98. In addition, Gorilla Technology Group Inc saw 337.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.83% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gorilla Technology Group Inc stands at -0.8%. The total capital return value is set at -0.74%.

Based on Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -264.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $21.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.