Golar Lng (GLNG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GLNG is 88.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.32% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of GLNG was 1.15M shares.

GLNG stock’s latest price update

Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.97% compared to its previous closing price of $40.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that Hamilton, Bermuda, September 25, 2025 — Golar LNG Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GLNG) today announced the pricing of a private offering (the “Offering”) of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 7.500% per year and will mature on October 2, 2030. The Notes will be issued at par and will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company.

GLNG’s Market Performance

Golar Lng (GLNG) has experienced a -3.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.27% drop in the past month, and a -5.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for GLNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.10% for GLNG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $54 based on the research report published on September 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLNG reach a price target of $44.50. The rating they have provided for GLNG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 25th, 2025.

GLNG Trading at -5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -10.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.59. In addition, Golar Lng saw 6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar Lng stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value -0.38%, with -0.17% for asset returns.

Based on Golar Lng (GLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $138.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Golar Lng (GLNG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.