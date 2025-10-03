Gogoro Inc (GGR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ: GGR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.15% in comparison to its previous close of $0.3, however, the company has experienced a -9.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that TAIPEI, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gogoro Inc. (“Gogoro,” “the Company” or “We”) (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, announced today that the board of directors of Gogoro (the “Board”) has appointed Henry Chiang as the official chief executive officer (“CEO”) of Gogoro with immediate effect.

Is It Worth Investing in Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ: GGR) Right Now?

GGR has 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GGR is 199.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGR on October 03, 2025 was 398.05K shares.

GGR’s Market Performance

The stock of Gogoro Inc (GGR) has seen a -9.42% decrease in the past week, with a -16.34% drop in the past month, and a -6.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.67% for GGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.95% for GGR’s stock, with a -15.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GGR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GGR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $0.50 based on the research report published on November 15, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to GGR, setting the target price at $4.30 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

GGR Trading at -13.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares sank -14.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGR fell by -9.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3295. In addition, Gogoro Inc saw -43.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.34% for the present operating margin

0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gogoro Inc stands at -0.47%. The total capital return value is set at -0.18%. Equity return is now at value -64.97%, with -17.04% for asset returns.

Based on Gogoro Inc (GGR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$11.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at -12.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gogoro Inc (GGR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.