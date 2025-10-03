Glacier Bancorp, Inc (GBCI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Glacier Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: GBCI) is 24.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GBCI is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

On October 03, 2025, GBCI’s average trading volume was 758.30K shares.

GBCI stock’s latest price update

Glacier Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: GBCI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.72% compared to its previous closing price of $48.16. However, the company has seen a -3.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (“Glacier”) (NYSE: GBCI), today announced the completion of its acquisition of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (“Guaranty”) (NYSE: GNTY), the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A.

GBCI’s Market Performance

GBCI’s stock has fallen by -3.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.01% and a quarterly rise of 0.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Glacier Bancorp, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.20% for GBCI’s stock, with a 3.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBCI

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to GBCI, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on February 21st of the previous year.

GBCI Trading at 0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBCI fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.90. In addition, Glacier Bancorp, Inc saw 3.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBCI starting from Groom Lee Kenneth, who sold 800 shares at the price of $44.24 back on Jul 31 ’25. After this action, Groom Lee Kenneth now owns 11,918 shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc, valued at $35,392 using the latest closing price.

Heck Kristen Lee, the Director of Glacier Bancorp, Inc, purchased 153 shares at $42.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01 ’25, which means that Heck Kristen Lee is holding 9,925 shares at $6,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Glacier Bancorp, Inc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 6.60%, with 0.78% for asset returns.

Based on Glacier Bancorp, Inc (GBCI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $267.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Glacier Bancorp, Inc (GBCI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.