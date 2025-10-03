Geopark Limited (GPRK): A Technical Analysis

Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73x compared to its average ratio. GPRK has 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for GPRK is 35.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPRK on October 03, 2025 was 889.81K shares.

GPRK stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Geopark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) has dropped by -0.62% compared to previous close of $6.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

GPRK’s Market Performance

GPRK’s stock has fallen by -5.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.72% and a quarterly drop of -9.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.56% for Geopark Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for GPRK’s stock, with a -15.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GPRK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GPRK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14.50 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRK reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for GPRK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 24th, 2020.

GPRK Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRK fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.39. In addition, Geopark Limited saw -18.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Geopark Limited stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 22.94%, with 4.20% for asset returns.

Based on Geopark Limited (GPRK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $409.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Geopark Limited (GPRK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.