Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Genuine Parts Co (NYSE: GPC)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.61% in comparison to its previous close of $138.17, however, the company has experienced a 3.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions, plans to release third quarter financial results on October 21, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE: GPC) Right Now?

Genuine Parts Co (NYSE: GPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GPC is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for GPC is 138.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume for GPC on October 03, 2025 was 1.21M shares.

GPC’s Market Performance

GPC’s stock has seen a 3.03% increase for the week, with a 3.02% rise in the past month and a 10.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for Genuine Parts Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.98% for GPC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $135 based on the research report published on April 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPC reach a price target of $114. The rating they have provided for GPC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to GPC, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

GPC Trading at 2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.03. In addition, Genuine Parts Co saw 0.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPC starting from Krishna Naveen, who sold 5,303 shares at the price of $138.12 back on Sep 26 ’25. After this action, Krishna Naveen now owns 26,112 shares of Genuine Parts Co, valued at $732,450 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Genuine Parts Co stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 17.50%, with 4.12% for asset returns.

Based on Genuine Parts Co (GPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.68 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genuine Parts Co (GPC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.