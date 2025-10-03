Generation Income Properties Inc (GIPR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GIPR is -0.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GIPR is 4.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.11% of that float. On October 03, 2025, GIPR’s average trading volume was 217.82K shares.

GIPR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GIPR) has jumped by 21.27% compared to previous close of $0.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-08-20 that TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) (“GIPR” or the “Company”), announced the successful execution of a long-term lease extension with Best Buy Stores, L.P. (NYSE:BBY) at its property located in Grand Junction, Colorado, and provided an update on the previously announced Purchase and Sale Agreement with 919 Investments LLC regarding the Company’s Chicago property leased to Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS).

GIPR’s Market Performance

Generation Income Properties Inc (GIPR) has seen a 5.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.97% gain in the past month and a -30.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.55% for GIPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.21% for GIPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.58% for the last 200 days.

GIPR Trading at 3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.45%, as shares surge +16.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIPR rose by +5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0262. In addition, Generation Income Properties Inc saw -50.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIPR starting from Sobelman David, who purchased 20,200 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Aug 21 ’25. After this action, Sobelman David now owns 203,998 shares of Generation Income Properties Inc, valued at $20,533 using the latest closing price.

Sobelman David, the Chairman, President, CEO of Generation Income Properties Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20 ’24, which means that Sobelman David is holding 163,798 shares at $17,889 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.64% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for Generation Income Properties Inc stands at -1.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.06%. Equity return is now at value -270.04%, with -9.95% for asset returns.

Based on Generation Income Properties Inc (GIPR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at -56.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at 19.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 265.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Generation Income Properties Inc (GIPR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.