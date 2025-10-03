General Dynamics Corp (GD) Stock Showcases 4.10% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of General Dynamics Corp (GD) has seen a 5.12% increase in the past week, with a 5.65% gain in the past month, and a 15.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for GD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.10% for GD’s stock, with a 20.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) is 22.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GD is 0.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for GD is 267.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On October 03, 2025, GD’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

GD stock’s latest price update

General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD)’s stock price has soared by 0.09% in relation to previous closing price of $340.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. marketbeat.com reported 2025-10-02 that General Dynamics NYSE: GD has been a standout performer in the defense sector, with its stock recently reaching a new all-time high above $340. Fueled by a year-to-date gain of over 28%, the recent rally has captured the attention of investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of GD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GD stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for GD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GD in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $376 based on the research report published on September 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GD reach a price target of $360. The rating they have provided for GD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 24th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to GD, setting the target price at $305 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

GD Trading at 6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GD rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $327.61. In addition, General Dynamics Corp saw 12.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GD starting from Malcolm Mark, who sold 3,220 shares at the price of $329.45 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Malcolm Mark now owns 10,186 shares of General Dynamics Corp, valued at $1,060,829 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for General Dynamics Corp stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 17.91%, with 7.24% for asset returns.

Based on General Dynamics Corp (GD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 58.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.82 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of General Dynamics Corp (GD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.