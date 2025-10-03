Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) has plunged by -0.95% when compared to previous closing price of $4.19, but the company has seen a -2.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that New York, NY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ventures Endurance, part of Gannett’s (NYSE: GCI) USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, today announced Ghirardelli Chocolate Company as the naming sponsor for the 2025-2026 SKECHERS Hot Chocolate Run’s Cocoa Club. The Ghirardelli Cocoa Club is a VIP experience featuring tastes of the brand’s recently re-launched Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa Mix, which is made with premium ingredients and boasts a richer flavor and creamier texture in convenient single-serve packets. Additionally,.

Is It Worth Investing in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) is above average at 6.39x. The 36-month beta value for GCI is also noteworthy at 2.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for GCI is 119.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.26% of that float. The average trading volume of GCI on October 03, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

GCI’s Market Performance

The stock of Gannett Co Inc (GCI) has seen a -2.81% decrease in the past week, with a -0.72% drop in the past month, and a 8.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for GCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.27% for GCI’s stock, with a 5.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5.10 based on the research report published on September 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to GCI, setting the target price at $3.60 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

GCI Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.25. In addition, Gannett Co Inc saw -26.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 47.54%, with 5.70% for asset returns.

Based on Gannett Co Inc (GCI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $183.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Gannett Co Inc (GCI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.