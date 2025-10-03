Funko Inc (FNKO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for FNKO is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for FNKO is 38.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.96% of that float. The average trading volume of FNKO on October 03, 2025 was 1.47M shares.

FNKO stock’s latest price update

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.14% in relation to its previous close of $3.31. However, the company has experienced a -21.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Funko faces a binary outcome: a turnaround or collapse, making it ideal for a high-risk, high-reward options strategy. FNKO’s recent financials show steep revenue and profit declines, driven by tariffs, macro uncertainty, and waning brand interest. Management is responding with cost cuts, production shifts, and innovation, while a new CEO aims to steer recovery.

FNKO’s Market Performance

Funko Inc (FNKO) has seen a -21.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.48% decline in the past month and a -35.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.66% for FNKO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.77% for FNKO’s stock, with a -54.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNKO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FNKO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 10th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to FNKO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 12th of the previous year.

FNKO Trading at -7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares sank -5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO fell by -21.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, Funko Inc saw -74.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNKO starting from Le Pendeven Yves, who sold 795 shares at the price of $2.59 back on Aug 11 ’25. After this action, Le Pendeven Yves now owns 43,500 shares of Funko Inc, valued at $2,060 using the latest closing price.

Williams Cynthia W, the Chief Executive Officer of Funko Inc, sold 47,457 shares at $3.94 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Williams Cynthia W is holding 32,769 shares at $187,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Funko Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.17%. Equity return is now at value -32.24%, with -9.11% for asset returns.

Based on Funko Inc (FNKO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $72.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 16.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Funko Inc (FNKO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.